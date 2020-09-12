Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases close to 1.34 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the African continent reached 1,339,117, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that death toll related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also rose to 32,356 as of late Saturday afternoon.

The Africa CDC, which noted that the virus has so far spread into the 55 African Union (AU) members, also said that some 1,076,207 people who have been infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Nigeria respectively, according to the Africa CDC.

According to the Africa CDC, Africa's total COVID-19 cases represent about 5 percent of all cases reported globally.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that nine African countries account for 81 percent of the new COVID-19 cases reported during the past week, including South Africa at 27 percent, Ethiopia at 17 percent, Morocco at 16 percent, Libya at 5 percent, Algeria at 4 percent, Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia and Egypt at 3 percent each.

In terms of reporting the highest cumulative incidence COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in Africa, South Africa placed first at 1,079, Cabo Verde second at 647, and Djibouti at 539, according to the Africa CDC.