Barbados says it will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Other News 17 September 2020 03:05 (UTC+04:00)
Barbados says it will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state

The Caribbean island of Barbados wants to remove Britain’s Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the government has said, reviving a plan mooted several times in the past, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A former colony that gained independence in 1966, Barbados has maintained a formal link with the British monarchy as have other countries such as Canada, Australia and a number of Caribbean nations that were once part of the British empire.

“The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind,” said Barbados Governor General Sandra Mason, delivering a speech on behalf of the country’s Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

The governor general represents the queen at formal events.

“Barbadians want a Barbadian Head of State. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving. Hence, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a Republic by the time we celebrate our 55th Anniversary of Independence.”

That anniversary will come in November of next year.

Buckingham Palace said the issue was a matter for the people of Barbados. Britain’s Foreign Office said the decision was one for Barbados to take.

“Barbados and the UK are united in our shared history, culture, language and much more. We have an enduring partnership and will continue to work with them along with all our valued Caribbean partners,” a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

SLAVE TRADE
Barbados would be following the lead of Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica and Guyana in becoming a republic.

All three remain part of the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 54 countries, mostly former British colonies, that is formally headed by the queen. Barbados would be expected to remain part of the Commonwealth too.

First seized by England in 1625, Barbados stayed in British hands unlike other Caribbean islands that were fought over by the Spanish, British, Dutch, French and Americans.

British colonialists used the land for sugar cane production and the island became a focus of the brutal transatlantic slave trade, as plantation owners shipped over captured Africans as slaves to work in the fields.

According to the Barbados Museum and Historical Society, by the 1670s enslaved Africans outnumbered whites by a ratio of almost 10 to one.

Many Africans did not survive the horrendous sea passage to the Caribbean and they endured appalling conditions on the plantations. Meanwhile slave owners became enormously rich.

Slavery was abolished in Barbados in 1834, and full freedom from slavery was celebrated in 1838.

Today’s population of under 300,000 is overwhelmingly of African descent. Some of Britain’s past influence remains evident: towns have names like Hastings, while the sport of cricket is very popular.

Britain, which is home to a large community of people of Caribbean descent, has recently been going through a reckoning with its role in the slave trade. Several statues of slave traders have been taken down, either by protesters or by the authorities.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan's export to Russia down amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan's export to Russia down amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan’s Oil and Gas National Company continues to render support as part of fight against COVID-19
Kazakhstan’s Oil and Gas National Company continues to render support as part of fight against COVID-19
Kazakhstan implementing several renewable energy projects with foreign investors
Kazakhstan implementing several renewable energy projects with foreign investors
Loading Bars
Latest
Barbados says it will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state Other News 03:05
EU carmakers can cope with tightening of CO2 regulations: study Business 01:53
President Erdoğan, Chancellor Merkel discuss East Med tension over phone Turkey 00:47
Azerbaijan's cement plant successfully commissions upgraded clinker kiln line Construction 16 September 23:58
Tehran waste management org, UNDP agree on technical cooperation Iran 16 September 23:44
Uzbekistan's cotton textile clusters to receive additional loans Uzbekistan 16 September 23:30
Control on coronavirus-related regulations to be tightened in Adjara Georgia 16 September 23:21
Turkey begins Phase 3 trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine Turkey 16 September 23:15
New Japan PM Suga crafts 'continuity cabinet', pledges reform Other News 16 September 23:10
Kazakhstan's export to Russia down amid COVID-19 Business 16 September 22:27
Iran's electricity output climbs Oil&Gas 16 September 22:15
Azerbaijan makes progress in health and education, says World Bank Report Economy 16 September 21:35
U.S. CEO group says it supports carbon pricing to fight climate change US 16 September 21:30
Demand for Turkish cement in Georgia's construction market up amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 16 September 21:16
Georgian Itsi Tskali plans exports to Russia Business 16 September 21:14
Trade turnover of Turkey with US lowering Turkey 16 September 21:12
Azerbaijan discloses amount of loans issued to entrepreneurs through e-credit platform Business 16 September 20:55
Metallurgical production volume up in Azerbaijan Business 16 September 20:48
Half of Azerbaijan's population - economically active Finance 16 September 20:40
Kazakhstan’s Oil and Gas National Company continues to render support as part of fight against COVID-19 Oil&Gas 16 September 20:24
Iran continues to preserve official foreign currency rate Business 16 September 20:14
Brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey - guarantor of security in region Politics 16 September 20:04
Kazakhstan implementing several renewable energy projects with foreign investors Oil&Gas 16 September 20:04
Deputy FM: Azerbaijan not to leave inch of land under Armenia’s occupation Politics 16 September 19:17
New kindergartens built by Heydar Aliyev Foundation inaugurated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16 September 19:05
MasterCard to help development of tourism sector in Georgia Business 16 September 19:00
Minister: Georgia’s economy to grow in 2021 Finance 16 September 18:16
Nominal income of Azerbaijan’s population rises Finance 16 September 18:01
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 19 Oil&Gas 16 September 17:55
Iran’s exports via Gilan Province grow Business 16 September 17:52
Mutual visits between Azerbaijan and Turkey to be possible using IDs Politics 16 September 17:48
ADY Express to kick off new-type cargo freight via Russia-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey route Transport 16 September 17:38
Turkmenistan doubles export to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 16 September 17:33
Georgia tourism revenues down Finance 16 September 17:30
S. Korean companies consortium to implement project at Uzbek thermal power plant Oil&Gas 16 September 17:29
Turkish deputy FM: Armenia resorts to provocations to divert attention from its internal problems Politics 16 September 17:26
Armenia resettling trained militants from Lebanon to occupied Azerbaijani lands - Arab journalist Armenia 16 September 17:25
Turkmenistan’s Oil Refineries Complex extends tender for overhaul Tenders 16 September 17:16
Projects, benefits of Georgian Poti industrial zone presented to US Business 16 September 17:16
Shekel rallies after early September losses Israel 16 September 17:09
Rating agency revealed Uzbekistan’s economic and investment potential Finance 16 September 17:02
Armenia resettling professional mercenary fighters to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region - FACTS Politics 16 September 16:59
Funds allocated for renovation of roads in Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi district Politics 16 September 16:53
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falls Finance 16 September 16:52
PETRONAS specialists arrive in Turkmenistan via charter flight Transport 16 September 16:50
Georgia to support tourism industry with various benefits and programs Tourism 16 September 16:49
Ministry: bulk of Iran's agricultural exports - melons Business 16 September 16:49
Defense Minister: Azerbaijani army ready to perform its sacred duty to liberate its lands (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 16:47
Turkish MFA: Turkey and Greece have always had only two choices Turkey 16 September 16:41
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy IT equipment via tender Tenders 16 September 16:37
Kazakh Development Bank considering to support renewable energy initiatives Oil&Gas 16 September 16:33
National Bank of Georgia to sell funds to stop lari depreciation Finance 16 September 16:28
Moscow confirms record high of COVID-19 cases since June 29 Russia 16 September 16:24
Israel's Betalin Therapeutics plans IPO to fund diabetes trials Israel 16 September 16:21
OPEC+ compliance in August seen at 101% Oil&Gas 16 September 16:20
Azerbaijan reveals amount of financial assistance provided to SMEs amid COVID-19 Finance 16 September 16:19
Purchase any Samsung smartphone or tablet and get annual subscription for 1 GB internet for free from Azercell! Society 16 September 16:16
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in talks to increases mutual number of flights Transport 16 September 16:07
Turkmenistan holds int't forum dedicated to 25th anniversary of country's permanent neutrality Turkmenistan 16 September 16:06
People entering and leaving Batumi to undergo thermal screening Transport 16 September 16:05
Iran to inaugurate big projects on Thursday Business 16 September 16:01
Azerbaijan confirms 151 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16 September 15:47
Uzbek agricultural products to be exported to US Business 16 September 15:46
Azerbaijani president congratulates Jewish community of Azerbaijan Politics 16 September 15:28
Farmers continue to receive subsidies in Azerbaijan Economy 16 September 15:16
Iran reveals details of agricultural exports Business 16 September 15:16
Iran to establish 500 small solar plants Oil&Gas 16 September 15:02
Georgia, UK launching new project Business 16 September 15:02
Cargo transportation in Azerbaijani part of TRACECA down Transport 16 September 15:00
Belavia ready to restore air links with Turkmenistan Transport 16 September 14:54
SOCAR discloses output volume at Oil Rocks Oil&Gas 16 September 14:42
Brexit - UK minister: My answer on breaking the law was correct Europe 16 September 14:42
National Bank of Georgia decides to keep refinancing rate unchanged Finance 16 September 14:40
Azerbaijan's consumer market shrinks Business 16 September 14:37
Investment volume in Azerbaijan's oil&gas sector greatly increases Oil&Gas 16 September 14:31
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of Central Bank's notes Finance 16 September 14:28
Iran's Shimibaft Petrochemical Company increased production Oil&Gas 16 September 14:22
Turkmenbashi sea port opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 16 September 14:11
Shah Deniz field produces more than 129 bcm of gas Oil&Gas 16 September 14:10
Local companies help drive up Iran's stock market index Business 16 September 14:10
Oracle distributor to develop IT industry in Azerbaijan Business 16 September 14:03
NEQSOL Holding supported visit of foreign medical personnel to Azerbaijan amidst pandemic Society 16 September 13:58
Azerbaijan discloses countrywide number of COVID-19 tests Society 16 September 13:55
Iran's Ghadeer Petrochemical Company boosts its sales Oil&Gas 16 September 13:55
Amount of COVID-19 infected in Iran surpasses 410,000 Society 16 September 13:52
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli: Oil & gas output since start of development Oil&Gas 16 September 13:51
Turkmenistan, Turkey interested in expanding co-op in trade, economic sphere Business 16 September 13:31
SOFAZ to continue making necessary tactical adjustments to its investment activity Oil&Gas 16 September 13:28
Volume of rapeseed purchased in Iran's Khuzestan Province increases Business 16 September 13:25
Agricultural production in Azerbaijan up Economy 16 September 13:18
SOFAZ has no plans to increase proportion of shares in investment portfolio in 2020 Oil&Gas 16 September 13:07
Payments to wheat farmers in Iran's Lorestan Province revealed Business 16 September 12:54
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund talks on currency sales via auctions Oil&Gas 16 September 12:54
Bonds of Azerbaijan's Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund to be placed at auction Finance 16 September 12:51
Azerbaijani-Russian project on sale of fencing systems to begin next year Business 16 September 12:51
Extraction from Iran's Azar oil field to reach maximum Oil&Gas 16 September 12:48
Kazakhstan to introduce support measures for personal subsidiary plots Business 16 September 12:45
Sally strengthens into Category 2 hurricane US 16 September 12:43
Turkmenistan working to develop electric power industry Oil&Gas 16 September 12:42
Georgian NIBA-2008 farmland plans to expand milk production Business 16 September 12:42
All news