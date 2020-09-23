Indonesia president warns over super-power tensions in U.N. address

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo used his first address to the United Nations General Assembly to warn on Wednesday that global stability and peace could be “destroyed” if growing geo-political rivalries persist, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“War will benefit no one. There is no point of celebrating victory among ruins. There is no point of becoming the largest economic power in the midst of a sinking world,” said the president, widely known as Jokowi.

“The principles of the U.N. Charter and international law are often neglected, including the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Jokowi told the U.N.

“Given the size and military might of the contenders, we can only imagine and be aghast at the terrible toll on human life and property that shall be inflicted if the ‘word war’ deteriorates into a real war of nuclear weapons and missiles,” he told the U.N. general assembly.

Jokowi said the coronavirus pandemic was a time for global unity.

“What we see, instead, is one of deep division and growing rivalries,” he said. “If division and rivalries continue to persist, then I am concerned that the pillars of stability and sustainable peace will crumble or even (be) destroyed.”

He said that Indonesia would be a “bridge builder” and advocate for global equality.