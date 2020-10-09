Chinese mainland reports 21 new imported COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland reported 21 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,972, the National Health Commission said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Of the new imported cases, 10 were reported in Shaanxi, six in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, and two in Liaoning, the commission said in its daily report.
Among all the imported cases, 2,766 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 206 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.
No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.
