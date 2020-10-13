Mainland China reports first local COVID-19 infections in nearly two months

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England on Monday, including shutting pubs, to curb an acceleration in COVID-19 cases, though anger was rising at the cost of the curtailment of freedoms, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in nearly two months, as Qingdao launched a city-wide testing drive after discovering new cases linked to a hospital designated to treat imported infections.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 13 COVID-19 infections were reported in mainland China on Oct. 12, down from 21 a day earlier.

Seven of the new cases were imported infections that originated from overseas, while all six local cases were reported in the eastern province of Shandong, where Qingdao is located.

The last time China reported local COVID-19 transmissions was on Aug. 15, when a total of four confirmed cases were reported in Xinjiang.

The total number of COVID-19 infections for mainland China now stands at 85,591, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.