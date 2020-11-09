COVID-19 cases in Argentina surpass 1,230,000

Other News 9 November 2020 01:39 (UTC+04:00)
COVID-19 cases in Argentina surpass 1,230,000

Argentina on Saturday reported 8,037 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,236,851, said the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said that 213 more patients died from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 33,348.

A total of 1,053,313 people have recovered from the disease so far nationwide, according to the ministry.

The Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires will end Preventive and Obligatory Social Isolation, which has been in effect since March 20, and will enter Preventive and Obligatory Social Distancing this month.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Volume of associated petroleum gas processed at Uzbek-Sweden-UK enterprise revealed
Volume of associated petroleum gas processed at Uzbek-Sweden-UK enterprise revealed
Gas purification installation repaired at Shurtan gas chemical complex in Uzbekistan
Gas purification installation repaired at Shurtan gas chemical complex in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan, Japan in talks over railway construction in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan, Japan in talks over railway construction in Afghanistan
Loading Bars
Latest
COVID-19 cases in Argentina surpass 1,230,000 Other News 01:39
Moscow documents 72 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours Russia 00:41
Azerbaijanis mark National Flag Day Politics 00:01
Trade turnover between Turkey, Ukraine decreases Turkey 00:00
Armenian troops flee, leaving some positions in the Khojavend direction of front line (VIDEO) Politics 8 November 23:57
Over 50 mln people contract COVID-19 worldwide World 8 November 23:11
Mehriban Aliyeva: We have returned our Shusha! I congratulate all of you on this significant historic event (PHOTO) Politics 8 November 22:32
Liberation of Shusha from occupation - historic day, says Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 22:17
Azerbaijani army completely controls Shusha - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 8 November 21:52
Kyrgyzstan reports 515 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 8 November 21:44
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 8 November 21:32
Georgia's exports of fruits, nuts soar Business 8 November 21:04
All Muslims rejoice for liberation of Shusha from occupation - Iranian MP (Exclusive) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 20:32
Azerbaijan's Parliament chairperson conglatulates citizens on Shusha city liberation Politics 8 November 20:31
One person wounded as Armenian troops shell Azerbaijani Aghdam Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 20:26
Azerbaijan unveils footage of Tsakuri village of Khojavend region liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Politics 8 November 20:22
Armenia suffers great losses in Khojavend direction of front, says Azerbaijani Defence Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 20:21
Armenian prime minister dismisses head of country's National Security Service Politics 8 November 20:21
Endless gratitude to Victorious Commander-in-Chief for granting Azerbaijani people liberation of Shusha city - top official Politics 8 November 20:13
Armenian troops shell Azerbaijan's Tartar, Aghdam districts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 20:11
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 9 Oil&Gas 8 November 19:21
Pakistan stands with leadership of Azerbaijan on Karabakh conflict - Pakistani Youth leader Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 19:19
Azerbaijan reports 859 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 8 November 19:15
If we did not have economic power, it would not be possible to achieve this victory - President Aliyev Politics 8 November 18:17
I bow once again to souls of our martyrs - President of Azerbaijan Politics 8 November 18:09
Invincible army is Azerbaijani Army, we showed this on battlefield - President of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 18:07
Every country has right to self-defense. This right is given to us by UN Charter - President Aliyev Politics 8 November 18:04
It is Azerbaijani soldiers who liberate our lands, Azerbaijani officers. Long live our soldiers! - President of Azerbaijan Politics 8 November 18:00
Victory joy in Baku, population celebrates liberation of Shusha with great enthusiasm (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 8 November 17:58
We have proved to whole world that Karabakh always been land of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 8 November 17:56
Our transnational projects created completely new landscape in region - President Aliyev Politics 8 November 17:55
I am happy to have fulfilled my father's will, says President Aliyev Politics 8 November 17:45
Value of investments made to Iran's Markazi Province enlarges Finance 8 November 17:31
Call to prayer will be heard in Shusha again after 28 years - President of Azerbaijan Politics 8 November 17:29
8 November 2020 will forever remain in the history of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 8 November 17:28
We have returned to Shusha! We have won this historic victory on battlefield - President Aliyev Politics 8 November 17:25
Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev calls Commander of the Joint Corps, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev Politics 8 November 17:14
President Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister and Minister of National Defense of Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 8 November 17:08
Azerbaijan shows footage of liberated village of Balasoltanli, Gubadli region (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 16:52
Liberation of Shusha is most important military victory in Azerbaijan’s history - Matthew Bryza Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 16:51
High-ranking Armenian officials killed in Khojavend direction of front line - MoD (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 16:45
Azerbaijani troops headed by President Aliyev - guarantor of stability in Karabakh region - Turkish presidential administration Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 16:13
Images of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city from Azersky satellite (PHOTO) Society 8 November 16:10
İnformation spread by Armenia on shot down fighter jet of Azerbaijan is false - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 16:10
Kazakh scientists develop methods to combat cattle disease Business 8 November 15:59
Azerbaijan moving confidently to gain full victory over occupier - Turkish embassy Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 15:45
Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijani expresses congratulations on liberation of Shusha Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 15:42
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 15:31
Day when liberation of Shusha city was announced is big day for Azerbaijan - Pakistani Senator Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 15:22
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 8 Society 8 November 15:14
Turkish embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha city Politics 8 November 15:09
Azerbaijan’s Ganja celebrating liberation of Shusha city from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 8 November 15:08
Turkish ministry congratulates heroic Azerbaijani people on liberation of Shusha city Politics 8 November 15:06
Azerbaijani troops under President Aliyev’s leadership giving worthy response to occupation forces – Turkish government Turkey 8 November 15:02
Iran's presidential election to be held on June 18 Politics 8 November 14:34
Turkish FM congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha city Politics 8 November 14:31
Azerbaijan liberates Shusha and is one step away from full victory - Russian political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 14:31
President Ilham Aliyev: 8 November 2020 will forever remain in history of Azerbaijan Politics 8 November 14:18
Azerbaijani people celebrating liberation of Shusha city from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 8 November 14:11
EU, Washington should congratulate Azerbaijan for liberating historic city of Shusha - US expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 13:56
Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation renovates Albanian Church of Holy Virgin Mary (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 8 November 13:30
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO) Politics 8 November 13:18
Iran declares details of its exports to neighboring countries Business 8 November 13:16
Georgia reports 2 901 new COVID-19 cases, 2 799 recoveries Georgia 8 November 13:07
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi chairs Virtual Global Investor Roundtable Other News 8 November 12:55
Tehran's thermal power plants cut mazut consumption Oil&Gas 8 November 12:55
Armenians leaving Khankendi city (VIDEO) Politics 8 November 12:52
President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev: Dear Shusha, you are liberated! Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 12:51
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company reveals saved funds Finance 8 November 12:30
Kazakhstan implementing new investment projects in Akmola region Business 8 November 12:29
Iran to produce herbal medicines for COVID-19 Society 8 November 12:06
Deputy chairman of Turkish ruling party to meet with officials in Azerbaijan Politics 8 November 12:05
Azerbaijan discloses statistics of COVID-19 infection in Baku’s districts Society 8 November 12:05
Iran to cut working hours of businesses to prevent spread of COVID-19 Society 8 November 11:48
Iran to register more applications for national housing plan Business 8 November 11:41
Azerbaijan discloses statistics of coronavirus infection Society 8 November 11:34
Istanbul illuminates Camlica Tower with colors of Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s flags (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 8 November 11:28
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation Politics 8 November 11:26
Volvo recalls 54,000 U.S. vehicles for air bag defect after one death US 8 November 11:10
Additional location restrictions to be imposed from November 9 in Georgia Georgia 8 November 11:09
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale Nov.8 Oil&Gas 8 November 11:09
Kazakh oil & gas company opens to attract road transportation services Tenders 8 November 11:05
Russian TV presenter talks about Armenians' threats against him (VIDEO) Politics 8 November 11:05
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company discloses volume of processed gas Oil&Gas 8 November 10:51
To suppress Armenia's firing points, Azerbaijani army acting only within borders - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 10:31
Value of deposits of Iranian banks spikes Finance 8 November 10:22
Number of Azerbaijani schoolchildren died due to Armenia's attacks revealed Society 8 November 10:17
16-year-old teenager who died due to missile attack by Armenia on Barda (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 8 November 10:07
Azerbaijan-Iran relations - friendly, neighborly, says Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee Politics 8 November 10:01
Ukrainian MFA comments on attack of Azerbaijani consulate in Kharkov Politics 8 November 09:40
Sale of Iran's justice shares continues Business 8 November 09:39
Iran`s Anzali port to develop by export of goods to Russia and Kazakhstan Business 8 November 09:34
Iran expects to store more imported goods Business 8 November 09:27
Location restrictions may be expanded - Head of Georgian Diseases Control Center Georgia 8 November 09:16
Mosque in Gubadly, turned into pigsty by Armenians (PHOTOS) Society 8 November 09:13
Armenian Armed Forces shell Azerbaijani villages of Tartar, Aghdam, and Aghjabedi Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 09:12
Armenia violates ceasefire on state border with Azerbaijan - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 08:45
Azerbaijan lists Armenia's military equipment destroyed in last 24 hours Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 08:26
Latest situation at Armenia-Azerbaijan front as of November 8 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 08:25
723 tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 8 November 07:49
All news