COVID-19 cases in Argentina surpass 1,230,000
Argentina on Saturday reported 8,037 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,236,851, said the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The ministry said that 213 more patients died from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 33,348.
A total of 1,053,313 people have recovered from the disease so far nationwide, according to the ministry.
The Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires will end Preventive and Obligatory Social Isolation, which has been in effect since March 20, and will enter Preventive and Obligatory Social Distancing this month.
Latest
Mehriban Aliyeva: We have returned our Shusha! I congratulate all of you on this significant historic event (PHOTO)
Endless gratitude to Victorious Commander-in-Chief for granting Azerbaijani people liberation of Shusha city - top official
If we did not have economic power, it would not be possible to achieve this victory - President Aliyev
It is Azerbaijani soldiers who liberate our lands, Azerbaijani officers. Long live our soldiers! - President of Azerbaijan
Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev calls Commander of the Joint Corps, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev
Azerbaijani troops headed by President Aliyev - guarantor of stability in Karabakh region - Turkish presidential administration
Azerbaijani troops under President Aliyev’s leadership giving worthy response to occupation forces – Turkish government
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)