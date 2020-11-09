Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 260,000 level

Other News 9 November 2020 02:54 (UTC+04:00)
Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 260,000 level

Canada reported a total of 264,045 cases of COVID-19 and 10,522 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to CTV, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There have been more than 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 and over 1,000 more deaths in the country since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in late September that Canada was at a "crossroads" in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests across the country that have come back positive has grown by more than 235 percent, from 1.4 percent in mid-September to 4.7 percent in the past week.

On Sunday, Quebec announced 1,397 more cases of COVID-19, the largest reported daily increase in the province since the COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of cases in the province rose to 114,820 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ontario confirmed 1,328 new cases after a record-breaking day on Saturday with 1,132 new infections reported in the province.

Sunday's report brought Ontario's total number of lab-confirmed cases to 84,153, including deaths and recoveries. Its seven-day average for the number of cases continued going up and stood at 1,063.

