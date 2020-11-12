Chinese mainland reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in northern city of Tianjin, the National Health Commission said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 14 imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland, the commission said in its daily report. Shanghai and Sichuan each reported four new cases, Shaanxi reported two, Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, Fujian and Guangdong each reported one.

Wednesday also saw one new suspected case recorded in Shanghai, who had arrived from outside the mainland.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospitals following recovery on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 3,654 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,286 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 368 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,299 by Wednesday, including 413 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom are in severe conditions.

A total of 81,252 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday, and 16,817 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Wednesday saw six asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, five asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 728 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, with 457 arriving from outside the mainland.