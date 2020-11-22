5.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on Sunday struck off Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at around 7:06 p.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 36.6 degrees north and a longitude of 141.1 degrees east, and at a depth of 40 km.

The quake logged 5 Lower in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.