Ukrainian president retests negative for COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he would return to work as his retest for COVID-19 was negative, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I finally have a negative coronavirus test result. We must understand the new risks and take care of ourselves as much as possible ... I'm already at work today. The day will be busy, but I am very happy to dive into work as usual," Zelensky said in his Telegram channel.

According to Ukrinform news agency, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak also tested negative for coronavirus earlier Monday.

Zelensky and Yermak were both diagnosed with the coronavirus on Nov. 9.

A total of 635,689 COVID-19 cases, with 11,075 deaths, have been registered in Ukraine as of Monday, while 291,060 patients have recovered, according to the country's health ministry.