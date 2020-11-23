Ukrainian president retests negative for COVID-19

Other News 23 November 2020 23:25 (UTC+04:00)
Ukrainian president retests negative for COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he would return to work as his retest for COVID-19 was negative, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I finally have a negative coronavirus test result. We must understand the new risks and take care of ourselves as much as possible ... I'm already at work today. The day will be busy, but I am very happy to dive into work as usual," Zelensky said in his Telegram channel.

According to Ukrinform news agency, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak also tested negative for coronavirus earlier Monday.

Zelensky and Yermak were both diagnosed with the coronavirus on Nov. 9.

A total of 635,689 COVID-19 cases, with 11,075 deaths, have been registered in Ukraine as of Monday, while 291,060 patients have recovered, according to the country's health ministry.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani Social Development Fund for IDPs opens tender on road construction
Azerbaijani Social Development Fund for IDPs opens tender on road construction
Turkmen Ministry of Construction extends tender for construction of checkpoints
Turkmen Ministry of Construction extends tender for construction of checkpoints
Turkmenistan's Turkmentehnogurlusyk opens tender for audit
Turkmenistan's Turkmentehnogurlusyk opens tender for audit
Loading Bars
Latest
Teimur Radjabov defeats Levon Aronian at Skilling Open tournament Society 23:30
Ukrainian president retests negative for COVID-19 Other News 23:25
Turkey summons EU, Germany, Italy envoys after interception of Libya-bound commercial vessel Turkey 22:59
President Ilham Aliyev raises Azerbaijani flag in Aghdam city (PHOTO) Politics 22:33
Georgian gov't administration head Natia Mezvrishvili resigns Georgia 22:13
EU promises 217 mln USD to debt relief for 29 poorest countries Europe 21:47
It is time to rebuild, heal and revive Azerbaijani Fuzuli city - Algerian Ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 21:16
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit liberated from occupation Aghdam city (PHOTO) Politics 20:56
Meeting with the leadership of the Interstate Television and Radio Company “Mir” Turkmenistan 20:40
Turkmenistan participates to the 2020 Afghanistan Conference Turkmenistan 20:33
Mine explosion in Karabakh injures Russian officer on search mission Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:43
Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry urges French cultural figures to be honest and impartial Politics 19:27
Baku Metro, Almetcon LLC sign contract on installation of aluminum windows Business 19:25
Georgian Poti Free Industrial Zone talks about ongoing projects Business 19:24
Azerbaijan expects growth of pomegranate yield Business 19:06
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 24 Oil&Gas 18:39
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from Aghdam (VIDEO) Politics 18:39
Growth of monetary aggregates observed in 9M2020 - Central Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 18:35
Iran preparing to use water reservoir on Araz River on border with Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 18:15
Main source of self-financing for Tbilisi City Hall to be tax revenues Finance 17:53
Azerbaijan to make amendments to e-mortgage & loan guarantee system Politics 17:45
Lufthansa to resume flights to Iran Transport 17:45
Azerbaijan investigating criminal case against Armenian ex-minister Society 17:42
CoE approves trilateral declaration to end all hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan Politics 17:35
Goods stuck in Iran customs exceed 550,000 tons Business 17:34
Iran claims its COVID-19 death toll to decrease next month Business 17:33
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to rise Finance 17:26
Uzbek currency rates for November 23 Finance 17:25
Turkmen Ministry of Construction extends tender for construction of checkpoints Tenders 17:23
Iran reveals investments for Markazi Province Finance 17:23
Azerbaijani consumers prefer to buy car on credit - expert Economy 17:18
Kazakhstan to establish facilities around big plants in Kyzylorda region Business 17:10
Azerbaijan to initially organize educational tourism in liberated districts - state agency Economy 17:05
Expert explains Iran's current limits with its oil, oil product exports, revenues Oil&Gas 17:02
Iran-Afghanistan, Khaf-Herat railway to open soon Transport 17:02
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Netherlands amid COVID-19 Business 16:53
Georgian Tskali Margebeli company may increase prices of products Business 16:52
Uzbek commodity exchange trading floor opened in Ukraine Business 16:48
Innovative Technology Park in Uzbekistan starts developing robots production ICT 16:48
Azerbaijani mortgage fund issues regular bond interests Finance 16:46
Prices of old apartments decline in Georgia Business 16:35
Azerbaijan confirms 634 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:33
Turkmenistan's Turkmentehnogurlusyk opens tender for audit Tenders 16:26
Turkey announces commissioning date for logistics center in Kars province Turkey 16:25
Iranian tourists reduce visits to Turkey amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 16:19
Azerbaijani organizations to benefit from Visa's updated Fast Track program Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan discloses revenues from passenger, cargo transportations via TRACECA Transport 16:01
Toyota leads re-exported vehicle brand from Georgia Business 15:59
Iran to launch Bostanabad-Tabriz railway line Transport 15:50
Kazakhstan increases imports from France despite COVID-19 Business 15:47
Transportation of Caspian oil via Baku-Supsa pipeline increases Oil&Gas 15:46
Tbilisi’s residential property sales marginally down in October Business 15:46
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan holding negotiations on possible gas supplies Oil&Gas 15:45
Kazakhstan to build desalination plants in Mangystau region Oil&Gas 15:43
Iran to allocate funds for the rehabilitation of Anzali Wetland Finance 15:41
Iran to distribute domestic COVID-19 vaccine by summer of 2021 Society 15:32
Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia on Sunday Israel 15:32
Citizens of Russia and Ukraine will be able to return from Azerbaijan to their homeland Transport 15:30
Lithuanian - Turkmen cooperation not affected by COVID-19 Business 15:22
Rompetrol opens its flagship station in Georgian Borjomi Oil&Gas 15:17
Lithuania interested in developing co-op with Turkmenistan in transport sector Transport 15:13
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold to pay investor fee on placement of second tranche of bonds Finance 15:12
Iran discloses number of licenses issued in Mazandaran Province Finance 15:12
Fitch Ratings forecasts growing share of problem loans in Azerbaijan Finance 15:09
Deputy minister talks tree-planting campaigns in liberated lands of Azerbaijan Society 15:08
Azerbaijan boosts import of cars in 10M2020 Business 15:01
Azerbaijan strengthens preventive measures related to coronavirus in justice system – Justice Ministry Politics 14:59
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic in Iran surpasses 45,000 Society 14:57
Gold, copper ores output decreases in volume in Kazakhstan Business 14:46
Iran eyes to link Persian Gulf with Caspian Sea via railway Transport 14:41
Kazakhstan's revenue from maritime cargo transport increases Transport 14:35
Azerbaijan aims to put Armenian ex-defense minister on int'l wanted list Politics 14:33
Azerbaijan establishes Nagorno-Karabakh Regional Department of Justice Ministry Society 14:28
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 14:24
Russian shipbuilding corporation plans to start construction of ships in Turkmenistan Construction 14:20
Iran reveals forecast on employment for Lorestan province Finance 14:13
Ambassador Manig: Germany will strengthen Council of Europe by focusing on initiatives enabling better protection of citizens (INTERVIEW) Politics 14:09
Batch of new Hyundai buses delivered to Turkmenistan Transport 14:07
Uzbek commodity exchange to buy tires via tender Tenders 14:06
Azerbaijan ramps up exports to CIS countries Business 14:05
Ceyhan terminal transships 188 million barrels of ACG oil Oil&Gas 14:01
Iran discloses balance of bank loans Finance 14:00
Azerbaijani State Fire Control Service begins work in liberated districts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:57
Uzbekistan boosts grape exports to Russia in September Business 13:49
Uzbek chemical enterprise starts commissioning of new fertilizer plant Uzbekistan 13:48
Uzbekistan’s Jizzax Organic to import cattle from Europe Uzbekistan 13:46
Uzbek Jizzax Organic predicts increase of purebred sheep herds in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:46
Famous UK-based poetess of Azerbaijani origin appeals on Armenian ecological terror (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
Volume of gold exports stops growing in Uzbekistan Finance 13:42
Iran doing research on several types of COVID-19 vaccines Society 13:18
Inflation rate in Iran increasing Finance 13:14
Turkey sees decline in inflow of Azerbaijani tourists over 10M2020 Turkey 12:59
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals funds attracted through auctions Finance 12:57
Georgia reports 3,958 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:54
Expert assesses pros and cons of vehicles sale on Iran's Mercantile Exchange Business 12:54
Fitch Ratings reveals outlook of Azerbaijan's current account deficit for next year Finance 12:50
Banks' supply exceeds demand at deposit auction of Central Bank of Azerbaijan by five times Finance 12:48
Industrialization projects underway in Kazakh Kyzylorda region Business 12:42
Details of products sold at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 12:41
Fitch talks about Georgian Railway's tariffs Transport 12:23
All news