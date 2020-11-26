South Korea, China top diplomats vow to work on North Korea, COVID-19

Other News 26 November 2020 08:35 (UTC+04:00)
South Korea, China top diplomats vow to work on North Korea, COVID-19

The foreign ministers of South Korea and China pledged on Thursday to work together to advance bilateral ties and tackle regional and global issues including stalled nuclear talks involving North Korea and the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Reuters.

South Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi who arrived in Seoul late on Wednesday, after spending two days in Tokyo amid talk of a trip to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Wang said his visit was to highlight the importance of bilateral relations as the two countries cooperate as “strategic partners” on defending regional peace and stability and promote global governance.

“The COVID-19 crisis could not defeat the citizens of our two countries,” he told Kang at the start of the meeting, through an interpreter.

“The bilateral ties have overcome the COVID-19 ordeals and are showing their strength and ever more vigour.”

Kang thanked Wang for the visit, expressing hopes for an exchange of views to deepen cooperation on issues including North Korea, the pandemic and economic recovery ahead of the 30th anniversary of the bilateral relations in 2022.

“I am also looking forward to discussing ways to stably manage the fluid situation on the Korean peninsula and to foster conditions to move forward our efforts to build lasting peace,” she said.

The ministerial talks come as both countries explore the possibility of Xi visiting Seoul, just as the United States is gearing up for a new administration under Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Xi’s trip had been expected early this year but was postponed by the pandemic disrupting the diplomatic calendar.

Wang is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Moon Jae-in, among other officials.

Wang is the second senior Chinese diplomat to visit South Korea since the coronavirus emerged in China late last year, following an August trip by Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party Politburo.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
China increases import of Turkish cars
China increases import of Turkish cars
Austria provides Uzbekistan with railway equipment
Austria provides Uzbekistan with railway equipment
Azerbaijan prepares projects to restore road infrastructure in liberated territories
Azerbaijan prepares projects to restore road infrastructure in liberated territories
Loading Bars
Latest
Senate's resolution over Nagorno Karabakh not reflecting French government's policy - MFA Politics 09:49
Turkmenistan, Russia aim to develop co-op in field of digital communication, information ICT 09:47
Bitcoin price drops more than $1,000 in Asian trade Finance 09:47
Azerbaijan eliminating damages caused by Armenia to gas sector in Tartar's settlement (PHOTO) Society 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 26 Uzbekistan 09:45
Iran beats new record on gas consumption Oil&Gas 09:32
Iran releases data on exports from Tehran Business 09:30
Iran to expand trade with Azerbaijan Economy 09:28
Iran to buy 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Society 09:25
Armenian acts of terrorism on previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan must be condemned by European countries - US expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:11
Georgia reveals profit of microfinance sector Finance 08:53
South Korea, China top diplomats vow to work on North Korea, COVID-19 Other News 08:35
Turkey mulls new support measures for businesses hit by COVID-19 Business 07:58
Tehran-Najaf flights resumed Business 07:55
Kazakhstan detects 820 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:53
Incumbent MP Sopio Kiladze elected member of UN Committee on the Rights of the Child Georgia 07:51
Canada police supervisor denies effort to deceive Huawei CFO about indictment Other News 07:25
Georgia E-Space to create synergy of solar power plant and electric car charging infrastructure Oil&Gas 07:01
Amazon workers in Germany to go on strike on 'Black Friday' ICT 06:14
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas forecasts annual oil output decrease Oil&Gas 05:01
More migrants relocated from Malta to EU countries Europe 04:28
U.S. grants ByteDance new seven-day extension of TikTok sale order ICT 03:39
82 bandits killed in Nigerian airstrikes Other News 02:51
China, Kyrgyzstan to boost pragmatic cooperation Other News 01:47
AzerGold CJSC talks plans for extraction of precious metals Business 00:30
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy compressors Tenders 00:29
Volume of funds allocated to fixed capital increases in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Finance 00:27
Retail trade turnover of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic drops Business 25 November 23:33
Azerbaijani MoD unveils footage depicting advancement of Azerbaijani armyuits to liberated Kalbajar region (VIDEO/PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 November 23:14
Resolution of France's Senate nothing more than piece of paper for Azerbaijan - top official Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 November 23:10
Resolution adopted by France's Senate has no legal force - MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 November 22:52
IKEA investment arm in talks to buy city-centre retail property in big European cities Business 25 November 22:08
Kazinform and IRNA news agencies hold joint online conference Kazakhstan 25 November 21:15
China increases import of Turkish cars Business 25 November 21:04
Iran to compensate for Ukraine plane crash according to int'l norms Iran 25 November 20:38
Oil tanker hit by blast at Saudi terminal, Saudi Arabia confirms Arab World 25 November 20:27
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 25 November 19:58
First Turkish Trade House to open in Azerbaijan Business 25 November 19:55
Azerbaijani president signs law renaming Tsakuri village in Khojavend district Politics 25 November 19:35
Azerbaijani president signs law renaming Gushchubaba village of Khojaly district into Baharli village Politics 25 November 19:32
Azerbaijan to monitor fields in Kalbajar - Head of National Geological Exploration Service (Exclusive) Economy 25 November 19:30
EU allocates macro-financial assistance to Georgia to tackle COVID-19 Finance 25 November 19:02
Turkmen FM gives speech at 13th Central Asia-Korea Cooperation Forum Turkmenistan 25 November 18:58
Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolving regional and global environmental problems Turkmenistan 25 November 18:57
Azerbaijan confirms 1,229 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 25 November 18:40
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 28 Oil&Gas 25 November 18:30
Austria provides Uzbekistan with railway equipment Transport 25 November 18:21
U.S. weekly jobless claims increase again US 25 November 17:59
Produce in Georgia agency selects business ideas for micro and small entrepreneurship grant program Business 25 November 17:55
Kazakhstan eyes to fully put up produced LPG on electronic trading platforms in 2021 Oil&Gas 25 November 17:51
Uzbekistan’s food production to grow by end of 2020 Uzbekistan 25 November 17:51
Fergana region becomes main textile producer in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 25 November 17:43
More countries allow import of Uzbek-grown products Business 25 November 17:40
Volume of lending in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan in annual circulation greatly increases Finance 25 November 17:39
Lari depreciation among possible reasons for fuel price increase in Georgia Oil&Gas 25 November 17:35
Azerbaijan prepares projects to restore road infrastructure in liberated territories Economy 25 November 17:33
Production of Iran’s Sefid Dasht Steel Company increases Business 25 November 17:22
Kazakhstan's Kuryk port boosts cargo handling, launches direct link to Iran Transport 25 November 17:21
Turkmenistan has sufficient reserves to mitigate effects of pandemic - IMF Finance 25 November 17:20
Volume of cargo transportation of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic drops Economy 25 November 17:08
Kazakhstan to localize production of German agricultural machinery's popular models Transport 25 November 17:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 25 November 17:06
Georgian-produced ski equipment to be exported to Europe Business 25 November 16:44
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Italy year-on-year Business 25 November 16:39
Volume of goods released from Iran’s customs checkpoints announced Business 25 November 16:38
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of instrumentation Tenders 25 November 16:32
Investments in Iran’s Kerman Province increase Finance 25 November 16:28
Azerbaijani refugees from Kalbajar visit Martyrs Alley (PHOTO) Society 25 November 16:24
FM talks on possible Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty to French Le Point Politics 25 November 16:16
Azerbaijan shows new footage of Azerbaijani army units entering Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 November 16:13
Armenia must answer for war crimes - Azerbaijani FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 November 16:13
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 25 November 16:08
Uzbekistan eyes to maintain macroeconomic stability in 2021 Uzbekistan 25 November 16:06
Volume of loans issued by commercial banks down in Georgia Finance 25 November 16:05
Cable TV operators ready for full deployment in liberated Azerbaijani territories Economy 25 November 16:01
Activities of private sector in Iran can put end to economic problems - analyst Finance 25 November 15:59
Georgia increases export of precious metal ores and concentrates Business 25 November 15:52
During Karabakh hostilities, Turkey responded to political pressure exerted on Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 25 November 15:49
Oil shrugs off U.S. inventory gain helped by vaccine hopes Oil&Gas 25 November 15:45
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector down Finance 25 November 15:30
Return of Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan has not only important political but also economic significance - Georgian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 November 15:29
Number of bank accounts registered in Nakhchivan over 10M2020 unveiled Finance 25 November 15:24
Azerbaijan's gold company reveals profits Business 25 November 15:22
Two facilities in Iran’s oil sector to be put into operation Oil&Gas 25 November 15:20
Baku residents hold rally celebrating Kalbajar's liberation (PHOTOS) Society 25 November 15:18
Georgia reveals data on persimmons and caraway seeds exports Business 25 November 15:10
Turkmenistan’s growth model relies on large-scale public investments - IMF Finance 25 November 15:10
Four dead as migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands, more missing Europe 25 November 15:09
Kazakhstan’s joining UPOV could help improve lives, provide for economic dev't Business 25 November 15:09
SOCAR reveals volume of transshipment through Kulevi terminal Oil&Gas 25 November 15:01
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Kalbajar (PHOTO) Politics 25 November 14:57
Cargo handling at Kazakhstan's Aktau seaport decreases over 10M2020 Transport 25 November 14:56
Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic increases Business 25 November 14:49
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 25 Society 25 November 14:44
Life insurance in Azerbaijan occupies about half of all insurance fees - association Finance 25 November 14:42
SOCAR and LUKOIL eye expanding co-op Economy 25 November 14:42
Baku Stock Exchange hosts auction for CBA's short-term notes Finance 25 November 14:40
Concerns of some OSCE MG co-chairing countries don't matter - Erdogan Politics 25 November 14:39
Kazakhstan boosts passenger cars manufacturing within 10M2020 Business 25 November 14:28
Turkmen IT company to create first online platform of Union of Industrialists, Entrepreneurs ICT 25 November 14:28
All news