Indian Army chief MM Naravane meets top Saudi generals, exchanges views on defence cooperation

Indian Army chief General M M Naravane on Sunday met top Saudi generals during his visit to the country.

Naravane exchanged views on defence cooperation with the defence officials.

Naravane is one two-nation tour at present.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Naravane will also visit the United Arab Emirates.

He is the first Indian Army chief to visit the two strategically crucial countries.

The Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted: "General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with Lieutenant General Mutlaq bin Salim bin Al-Azima #Commander of the Joint Forces #SaudiArabia and exchanged views on defence cooperation."

Naravane visited the Ministry of Defence in Riyadh.

He called on Saudi Chief of General Staff Gen. Fayyadh bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili.

Officials said the two Army chiefs discussed issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation.