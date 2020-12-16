Boosting connectivity between India, Bangladesh: Rail route between neighbours to reopen after 55 years

A new chapter in the relationship between India and Bangladesh will be written on Thursday when a rail route between the neighbours will be reopened after a gap of 55 years.

The railway line from Haldibari (West Bengal) to Chilahati (Bangladesh) has been defunct after rail links between India and then East Pakistan had snapped in 1965, reports The Economic Times.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday will virtually reopen this cross-border rail route after a gap of 55 years, the Indian newspaper reported.

India and Bangladesh are jointly working to enhance rail connectivity by developing some crucial railway projects as well as by restoring some old rail links with Bangladesh, reported the newspaper.

As part of this initiative 10 Broad Gauge (BG) locomotives were handed over to Bangladesh and cross-border trade via railroad was launched cutting down both on time and costs.

Meanwhile, a Virtual Summit will be held between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Dec 17.

"During the Summit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including further strengthening cooperation in the post COVID era," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

India and Bangladesh have continued to maintain regular exchanges at the highest level. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to India in October 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a video message on the historic occasion of Mujib Borsho in March 2020.

Both leaders have remained in regular touch during the COVID pandemic, read the MEA statement.