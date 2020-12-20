Canada's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 500,000

As of Saturday afternoon, Canada's COVID-19 cases surpassed 500,000, reaching 500,242, with 14,128 deaths, while the vaccine rollout is under way in the country, according to CTV, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The latest 100,000 cases racked up in just 15 days across the country, marking the shortest growth period since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March.

It took six months for Canada to register its first 100,000 cases of the COVID-19, another four to reach 200,000, less than a month to hit 300,000 and 18 days to hit 400,000.

Earlier on Saturday, Ontario and Quebec, the country's two most populous provinces hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, each recorded daily case counts beyond 2,000.

It's the fifth consecutive day Ontario exceeded 2,000 new positive tests, with Saturday's count at 2,357.

Five regions in Ontario are scheduled to be in the province's lockdown stage as of Monday.

Quebec recorded 2,038 new infections and 44 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.