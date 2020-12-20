Civilians bear war brunt in Afghanistan as 28 killed, 47 injured in 3 days

Civilians often bear the brunt of war in Afghanistan as 28 persons including women and children have lost their lives and 47 others injured in bomb blasts in the conflict-battered country over the past three days, officials said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the first but deadly blast, which happened in the morning rush hour in the capital city Kabul on Sunday, nine people were killed and 20 others injured, Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi has confirmed in talks with local media.

Earlier, a statement from the Interior Ministry confirmed that eight civilians were killed and 15 others including a parliamentarian injured. The statement also asserted that women and children were among the victims.

Similarly, a roadside bomb struck a police van in the eastern Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province, at 10:00 a.m. local time Sunday, injuring three policemen, provincial police spokesman Farid Khan said.

On the same way, a magnetic bomb ripped through a car in Baharak district of northern Badakhshan province at around 02:00 p.m. local time Sunday, injuring four people including a police officer and three civilians, police spokesman in the province Sanahullah Rohani has confirmed.

Four civilians were killed in a roadside bomb in the northern Balkh province on Saturday, while a rickshaw bomb claimed the lives of 15 civilians and injured 20 others in the eastern Ghazni province on Friday.

According to the Interior Ministry, a total of 37 suicide attacks and 510 blasts have killed nearly 500 civilians and injured more than 1,050 others over the past three months in Afghanistan.

A total of 2,117 civilians had been killed and 3,822 injured from January 1 to September 30 this year, according to a report of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released in October.

"Although the militants deny their involvements in the deadly attacks on civilians, the extremist groups would continue to terrorize the people by organizing deadly bombings including suicide attacks to terrorize the people," a local observer Khan Mohammad Daneshjo told Xinhua.