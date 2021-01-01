Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear installations, prisoners

Pakistan and India on Friday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and prisoners, according to Pakistan's foreign ministry and Indian external affairs ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The exchanges were carried out through diplomatic channels at New Delhi and Islamabad, according to the two separated statements.

The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the foreign ministry, while New Delhi also handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.

According to an agreement between the two neighbors, both countries are required to inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on Jan. 1 every year. The practice has been done consecutively since 1992.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also handed over a list of 319 Indian prisoners, including 49 civilians and 270 fishermen prisoners, in Pakistan to the Indian mission.

The foreign ministry here said that the step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India signed in 2008 under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on Jan. 1 and July 1 respectively.

India also simultaneously shared a list of 340 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 263 civilians and 77 fishermen.