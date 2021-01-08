Jaishankar meets Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during his three-day visit to the country, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation on various issues.
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that the talks followed up on the progress made since the virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Thank Prime Minister @PresRajapaksa for his warm welcome this evening. Discussed further strengthening our close cooperation in so many areas, following up on the progress made since the Virtual Summit with PM @narendramodi," he tweeted.
