Global coronavirus cases top 95 mln
The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed the 95 mln mark, according to data from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing TASS.
The overall number of cases has reached 95,003,533, as many as 2,029,938 patients have died.
The United States accounts for the majority of cases (23,928,643), followed by India (10,557,985) and Brazil (8,488,099).
