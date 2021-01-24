3 injured as blast hits vehicle in Kabul

Three persons, all civilians, were injured as a blast struck a vehicle in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The blast occurred at 8:12 a.m. local time in Police District 8 injuring three civilians," Faramarz told Xinhua.

The official did not provide more details, saying investigation is underway.

Kabul has been the scene of targeted attacks, mostly in the shape of bombings, over the past few months.

Unknown militants often use magnetic bombs or light arms such as pistol to target government employees especially military personnel.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, government officials usually blame the Taliban outfit for such attacks.