Mexican president Lopez Obrador tests positive for COVID-19
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that his symptoms were light and he was receiving medical treatment, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“As always, I am optimistic,” said Lopez Obrador, 67, who has resisted wearing a face mask.
Mexico is in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic and has the fourth-highest death toll worldwide.
The health ministry on Sunday reported 10,872 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 530 fatalities, bringing its totals to 1,763,219 infections and 149,614 deaths.
