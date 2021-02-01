S. Korea extends tougher virus curbs for 2 weeks

South Korea decided Sunday to extend tougher social distancing measures for another two weeks, as it is wary of a pileup in cluster infections ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The country will maintain the Level 2.5 measures, the second-highest in its five-tier scheme, in the greater Seoul area and Level 2 in other regions until Feb. 14, according to health authorities.

It will also continue to ban private gatherings of five or more people in an effort to rein in the spread of the new coronavirus ahead of the holiday, set for Feb. 11-14.

The move is apparently aimed at helping the country smoothly begin COVID-19 vaccinations next month and start the school spring semester in March.

"If virus cases resurge, another wave of the pandemic could grip the country, with the possibility that thousands of COVID-19 cases could be reported in a short period of time," Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae said at a press briefing.