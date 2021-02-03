Chiefs of Air Staff conclave at Bengaluru to promote defence cooperation

The Indian Air Force will host a Chiefs of Air Staff (CAS) Conclave on February 3-4 at the Air Force Station Yelahanka here to coincide with the Aero India 2021.

In view of the COVID 19 situation, the Conclave has been planned in a hybrid form with extensive use of digital media. The Conclave will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and is expected to be attended by about 75 countries.

“The Conclave will be a unique one where Chiefs of Air Staff from various countries would brainstorm and synergize their thoughts on current issues related to aero space power strategy and technological developments,” the Defence Ministry said.

With the growing need for Nations to join hands in maintaining peace and harmony world over, the Air Chiefs Conclave will provide the much needed platform to discuss issues related to military aviation, space operations and aerospace strategy apart from giving them opportunities to learn about each others’ best practices.

The Conclave will also be a perfect example of India’s defence cooperation with other countries working as a diplomatic instrument, giving an opportunity for building bridges of friendship, mutual trust and capacities on a global basis. Promoting transparency in defence cooperation and building areas of common interests in military aviation will be focus areas of the CAS Conclave.