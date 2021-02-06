KIBA says ‘thank you’ to India

The KwaZulu-Natal International Business Association (KIBA) issued an official statement regarding the arrival of one million vaccine doses received from India.

President of KIBA, Omie Singh, said, “Thank you, India. KIBA is delighted that one million doses of vaccine has arrive from the Serum Institute in India.”

Despite its own vast needs, he noted that India has once again displayed a spirit of international collegiality much-needed in a world where heightened inequality has been detrimental to international solidarity.

“In supplying these vaccines to many countries, India’s commitment to the human family, in the spirit of ubuntu, is well demonstrated. KIBA expresses overwhelming gratitude to India for a gesture that is consistent with its historical support for human rights in South Africa. Thank you once again,” he concluded.