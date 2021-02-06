Ukraine to receive 12 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in February

Ukraine has received confirmation of the supply of 12 million doses of AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines, the Ukrainian president's press service said on its official website on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As many as "12 million doses is a good signal from our partners, and this will be enough to ensure vaccination within the first months after the start of deliveries," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov then introduced that AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines are produced under license agreements at the facilities of the Indian company Serum Institute of India.

The country's Ministry of Health has approved a plan for vaccinating the population against COVID-19, under which 50 percent of the population, or 20 million people, will receive the vaccination in 2021-2022.

The approved plan sets four stages of vaccination, giving preference to the most vulnerable groups of citizens, the ministry said earlier.