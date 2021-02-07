Military seizes $90 mln worth of drugs in northwestern Mexico

The Mexican military has seized about $90 mln worth of drugs from a vessel near the coast of Mexico’s northwestern state of Sinaloa, the Televisa TV channel informed on Saturday, citing the Mexican Navy, Trend reports citing TASS.

There were over 2.5 tonnes of methamphetamine and over 100,000 Fentanyl pills on board the vessel operated by two people. According to preliminary estimations, the seized drugs come up to about $90 mln. The government supposes that the drugs may belong to the Sinaloa drug cartel.