Xi calls for re-establishment of China-U.S. dialogue mechanisms

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China and the United States should re-establish their various dialogue mechanisms so as to accurately understand each other's policy intentions and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, Xi said Chinese and U.S. foreign affairs departments may deepen communication on a broad range of issues in bilateral relations and on major regional and international affairs.

Xi added that more contact may also be carried out between the economic, financial and law enforcement agencies as well as the militaries of the two countries.