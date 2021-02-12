Pakistan approves Chinese CanSinobio COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use - health minister
Pakistan has approved China’s CanSinoBio COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Yes, Correct,” Sultan texted Reuters after being asked to confirm that the country’s Drug Regulation Authority had met and approved the vaccine.
CanSinoBIO last week released interim efficacy results of a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98% success rate in stopping severe infections.
