Preparation for vaccination is absolutely key for each country - WHO Regional Advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

BY Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Preparation for the vaccination process is absolutely key for each country, Dr. Sıddhartha Datta, Regional Advisor on vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization of the WHO Regional Office for Europe told Trend.

Datta noted that WHO is providing technical assistance to health authorities if needed to ensure that all aspects of this huge effort have been considered and further strengthened.

In his words, this support includes highest-level advocacy, policy dialogue, partner engagement and resource mobilization; evidence-informed and ethical values-based national vaccination strategy.

“WHO also provides legal and regulatory framework, facilitating vaccine deployment; immunization service delivery modalities; vaccine and supply chain management; human resources and security; vaccination data and information management; vaccine safety monitoring; injection safety and waste management; demand generation, community engagement and communication,” he noted.

Emphasizing that not everyone can be vaccinated at once, Datta said that strategic prioritization is also crucial to make sure that the first deliveries of vaccine doses have the greatest possible impact on reducing severe diseases and deaths.

“This means prioritizing the individuals most at risk, such as health care workers who treat COVID-19 patients, and older adults, who are at higher risk of severe disease outcomes,” he said.

Datta noted that WHO has provided detailed guidance with the support of independent experts, but the final decision of who will be first to receive the initial limited supply of vaccines is made by national authorities.