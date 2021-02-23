India calls for Somali leaders to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve election delay

India has called for leaders of Somalia to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the issues that are delaying the holding of elections.



Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on Somalia, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said we expect an early decision of the leaders towards holding of elections soon.



He said India also urged all Somalis not to resort to violence during this important transition and to encourage dialogue and reconciliation instead. The Ambassador said there is little doubt that the longer it takes to hold elections, the more complicated the situation will become. The delay will only embolden Al-shabaab and other armed groups to gain more ground and continue their terror acts, subverting the democratic gains made so far.