TikTok is more affordable with Azercell!

Azercell presents new data package for TikTok lovers!

The leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC delights TikTok lovers, which has recently gone viral in social media especially among the young generation with more than 800 million active users worldwide so far. Thus, from February 23 to March 31, Azercell offers 1 GB internet pack for only 2 AZN, making TikTok even more affordable.

Just text T to 2525 and enjoy TikTok where you can create and share short videos with popular music and filters at discounted prices.

It should be remarked that, only those subscribed to Azercell’s monthly internet packs can benefit from “TikTok data packs”.

Hurry up to enjoy your favorite app at more affordable terms!

For detailed information about Azercell’s monthly internet packs, please visit https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/plans-and-services/internet-pack/monthly.html

To get more information about “TikTok data pack”, head to https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/internet/tiktok-data-pack.html

For more information, please contact [email protected]

