Argentine health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti on Friday said she had tested positive for COVID-19 and entered quarantine, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I want to tell you that I did a swab as part of the procedure required to enter Congress on March 1, and they informed me of the positive result. Therefore, I will be quarantining over the next few days, following the established protocol," she posted to Twitter.

"The pandemic is not over, let us continue to comply with the care guidelines," she added in a second message.

The positive test result came only a week after she took over the Health Ministry on Feb. 20 after her predecessor resigned.

Vizzotti is the third Argentine cabinet minister who has contracted COVID-19, after Minister of Social Development Daniel Arroyo and Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Juan Cabandie.