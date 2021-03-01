‘Hope other countries follow your example’: WHO chief lauds India, PM Modi

The World Health Organization's (WHO's) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has once again praised India’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Ghebreyesus also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending Covid-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries, hoping that other nations will also follow India’s example.

This is not the first time that Ghebreyesus has praised India. He had tweeted in January and in September last year after PM Modi’s address at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) acknowledging India's contribution towards fighting the pandemic.

India is supplying Covid-19 vaccines to various countries, including those in its neighbourhood, under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme. Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin have been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India. The world’s largest drive against the pandemic began in the country on January 16, with the second phase scheduled to begin on March 1.

Covax or Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. The programme is led by the vaccine alliance GAVI, WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) in partnership with Unicef, vaccine manufacturers and the World Bank, among others. As of July 2020, 15 countries, comprising 60% of the global population, were members of Covax.