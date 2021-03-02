5 killed in helicopter crash in east China
A helicopter crash in east China's Jiangxi Province has killed all five people on board, local emergency management authorities said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The helicopter, belonging to the provincial meteorological service, crashed at around 3:19 p.m. on Monday during a precipitation-enhancement operation at Shanghu Village of Ji'an County.
Local authorities are conducting further investigations into the cause of the incident.
