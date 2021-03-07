S. Korea reports 416 more COVID-19 cases, 92,471 in total

South Korea reported 416 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 92,471, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload stayed above 400 for two straight days, remaining above 300 since mid-February.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 127 were Seoul residents and 169 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,177.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,634. The total fatality rate stood at 1.77 percent.

A total of 307 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 83,220. The total recovery rate was 90.00 percent.

The country tested more than 6.84 million people, among whom 6,684,259 tested negative for the virus and 66,396 are being checked.