Brazil sees 76,178 new daily cases of COVID-19

Brazil reported 76,178 new COVID-19 cases with 1,997 deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Brazil has thus registered 11,439,558 cases with 277,102 deaths so far, it said.

Sao Paulo, the country's most affected state by the disease, registered 434 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its total death tally to 63,965. Local health authorities said hospital capacity of the state is approaching the limit.

In the states of Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Parana as well as the capital city of Brasilia, people are lining up for beds in intensive care units.

The new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated over the past several months, with surging deaths in the 20-50 age group.

The National Health Surveillance Agency on Saturday ordered oxygen supply companies to provide weekly reports to help manage supply for hospitals.