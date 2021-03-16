India now fourth in world on foreign exchange reserves

India's foreign-exchange reserves surpassed Russia's to become the world's fourth largest, as the South Asian nation's central bank continues to hoard dollars to cushion the economy against any sudden outflows.

Reserves for both countries have mostly flattened out this year after months of rapid increase. India pulled ahead as Russian holdings declined at a faster rate in recent weeks.

India's foreign currency holdings fell by $4.3 billion to $580.3 billion as of March 5, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday, edging out Russia's $580.1 billion pile. China has the largest reserves, followed by Japan and Switzerland on the International Monetary Fund table.

The rupee strengthened about 0.1 per cent on Monday to 72.71 per dollar.