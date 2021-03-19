Saudi Space Commission discusses fields of cooperation with its Indian counterpart

Prince Sultan Bin Salman, president of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Commission, virtually met Wednesday with the Secretary of the Indian Space Administration, and Chairman of the Space Research Organization and Space Commission of India Dr. Kailasavadivoo Sivan.



During the meeting, aspects of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in the fields related to the sector of space were discussed.



The two parties also reviewed the future of partnership in research and scientific fields, training of human cadres and cooperation in the space and technological missions, according to the memorandum of understanding which was signed some time ago between the two parties.



The meeting was attended Saudi Space Commission CEO Dr. Abdulaziz Al Al-Shiekh.