Nepali Ambassador to India praises New Delhi's vaccination programme

Nepal's Ambassador to India has described New Delhi's COVID-19 vaccination programme as 'wonderful'.

Nilambar Acharya told Indian news agency ANI: "India's vaccine programme is wonderful. India is a vaccine power. We are thankful to India for a vaccine grant of Covishield. And India has provided vaccine to many countries free of charge and they are providing on a commercial basis also."

He said Nepal draws inspiration from Indian democracy.

"We (India and Nepal) are close friends. Nepal draws inspiration from India's democracy. The meeting (with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla) reflected the affinity the two countries share with each other," he said.