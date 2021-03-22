Khairy: Malaysia in talks with India over Novavax vaccine

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaludin is in talks with the Indian High Commission to purchase the Novavax vaccine.

"I have met the Indian High Commissioner to talk about this matter. We not only discussed this matter with their government but also several India companies such as the Serum Institute (of India).

"For instance, I am negotiating with the Serum Institute to buy Novavax vaccine. It is proven in their clinical data that this vaccine's protein recombinant works effectively.

"Of course, we are talking to India and we are talking to everybody else also," he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Indera Mulia Stadium here, today.