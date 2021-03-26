Kolkata-Dhaka Dialogue focusses on bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh

Other News 26 March 2021 10:48 (UTC+04:00)
Kolkata-Dhaka Dialogue focusses on bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh

H.P. Ghosh Research Centre, a unit of Bandhan-Konnagar, hosted the Kolkata-Dhaka Dialogue, with the guidance and support of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Dialogue was attended by dignitaries from India and Bangladesh, including Dr. Gowher Rizvi, the International Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. Anupam Ray, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, and Toufique Hasan, the Hon’ble Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh.

The H.P. Ghosh Research Centre has recently been established under the aegis of Bandhan-Konnagar to provide a forum to Kolkata’s intellectual community to engage themselves with issues of nation-building in India and world politics. Initially, it is proposed to have four verticals: the first on Public Finance in India:

Banking and Fiscal Administration; the second on Science and Society: Issues of convergence; the third on India and World Politics; and the fourth on Public Administration in India: Challenges of good governance.

The Kolkata-Dhaka dialogue is the first major public exercise of the H.P. Ghosh Research Centre, and was organised by the group concerned with the portal on India and World Politics.

This year is a special year for Indo-Bangladesh relations.

It marks 50 years of the emergence of Bangladesh as a sovereign entity and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who has been posthumously awarded India’s prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh to celebrate the momentous occasion.

There is growing focus on the relations between India and Bangladesh and there is a need to sustain this bilateralism through new civil society initiatives. Kolkata and Dhaka could provide the two focal points of such initiatives.

It is in this context that the Dialogue was planned, especially to identify and discuss areas of convergence which would be mutually beneficial to both countries.

The various panel discussions in the Kolkata-Dhaka Dialogue included important topics like regional and sub-regional connectivity, bilateral cooperation on science and technology, issues of strategic cooperation, cooperating to achieve agenda 2030 SDG goals, cooperation in information technology and the legacy of Bangladesh liberation war.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder, Bandhan-Konnagar, said, "It is a privilege for us to be a part of the Kolkata-Dhaka Dialogue and play a role in bilateral ties between the nations. With the guidance of the Ministry of External Affairs and the luminaries involved in this initiative, we are confident to further strengthen the Indo-Bangladesh ties."

Prof. Suranjan Das, Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University and the Chair of the panel on ‘Issues of Strategic Cooperation: Regional and Global’, said, "This is an important milestone in the relations between India and Bangladesh. The panels discussed each subject in detail and arrived at an action plan for the same. We look forward to more such initiatives and successful completion of the streams with the Kolkata-Dhaka Dialogue."

Prof. Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, said, "It is our privilege to get the opportunity to organise the Kolkata-Dhaka Dialogue. We look forward to more such initiatives and fruitful completion of the projects that will strengthen the ties between the two nations."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan, India trade down twofold, year-on-year
Kazakhstan, India trade down twofold, year-on-year
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Japan amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Japan amid COVID-19
SOCAR Turkey talks on Petkim’s plans to reduce emissions
SOCAR Turkey talks on Petkim’s plans to reduce emissions
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan, India trade down twofold, year-on-year Business 11:42
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Japan amid COVID-19 Business 11:41
SOCAR Turkey talks on Petkim’s plans to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 11:39
SOCAR Turkey eyes to use off-gas instead of naphtha Oil&Gas 11:20
Azerbaijan’s export of tomatoes down since early 2021 Business 11:17
Common people happy about Modi’s visit: Bangladesh foreign minister Other News 11:06
India's economy on path of gradual recovery: International Monetary Fund Other News 10:59
India, US Agree To Work Constructively To Resolve Key Bilateral Trade Issues Other News 10:48
Kolkata-Dhaka Dialogue focusses on bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh Other News 10:48
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:48
PM Modi's Bangladesh visit signals next 50 years should be more about joint ventures, trade, investment: Indian envoy Other News 10:47
India’s infrastructure king: Adani sees world’s top wealth surge Other News 10:47
Azerbaijan shows footage from Arish village of Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Politics 10:45
Georgia sees increase in prices for petroleum products Oil&Gas 10:35
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 10:21
Portugal imports over 218M euros worth petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:12
At least six dead in Mumbai hospital fire Other News 10:06
Georgia reveals volume of funds to be spent on innovation ecosystem dev't Business 09:40
Number of electric vehicles in Georgia may increase Oil&Gas 09:37
Significant number of Georgians register for seasonal employment program in Germany Business 09:30
Capacity of Georgian Batumi International Airport doubles Construction 09:16
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks up Finance 09:13
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 retail trade turnover increases Uzbekistan 09:12
Azerbaijan expanding control capabilities for retails turnover Economy 09:11
Lufthansa to double flight frequency on Tbilisi-Munich-Tbilisi flights Transport 09:11
Ukrainian industrial company supplies casing pipes for Uzbekneftegaz for first time Oil&Gas 09:10
Uzbekistan’s number of real estate contracts concluded increases in Feb. 2021 Uzbekistan 09:10
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 car production drops by half Transport 09:09
South Korea's LG shareholders approve plan to spin off affiliates ICT 08:55
Uzbekistan’s gross external debt forecasted to reach USD 28.3 bln by year end Uzbekistan 08:18
$17 million invested in new terminal of Batumi airport, capable of serving 1.2 million passengers Georgia 08:16
20 economic projects come on stream in Aras Free Zone Economy 08:14
Turkey to receive 100M COVID-19 vaccine doses by May end - Health Minister Turkey 08:13
Uzbekneftegaz introduces automated control system at Gazli oil & gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 07:40
Oil prices rebound on fears Suez Canal blockage may last weeks Oil&Gas 07:02
Thiele family to remain major Lufthansa shareholders Business 06:13
Kazakhstan boosts production of various ores year-on-year Business 05:10
EU says on track for 70% of adults vaccinated in second quarter Europe 04:27
France widens restrictions to more regions as epidemic situation worsens Europe 03:45
Biden announces new goal of 200 mln vaccine doses in 100 days US 02:51
WHO still waits for full Sputnik V documentation for pre-qualification Russia 01:30
Turkey registers more than 28 731 new coronavirus cases Turkey 00:47
Georgia to launch general registration for coronavirus jabs by mid-April Georgia 00:45
Belarus-Kazakhstan relations increasingly vibrant Kazakhstan 00:44
Iran to change oil export to Oman Sea terminals Oil&Gas 00:41
Dollar rate must be reduced by one third – Iranian economic expert Business 00:24
Armenia like occupying powers of WWII must assume responsibility - top official Politics 25 March 23:38
Trend News Agency, TASS agree on cooperation Society 25 March 22:53
Russia to resume international flights from 13 more cities Transport 25 March 21:52
Uzbekistan, Pakistan talk development of code-share agreements between airlines Transport 25 March 21:25
Turkey’s TIKA sends food aid to Rohingyas after huge camp fire Turkey 25 March 21:17
Pfizer vaccination to kick off on March 30 Georgia 25 March 21:13
Almaty region to impose lockdown this weekend Kazakhstan 25 March 21:11
7,506 infected, 97 killed in Iran by COVID-19 in 24 hours Iran 25 March 21:07
Pakistani FM invites Hungarian companies to invest in CPEC's SEZs Economy 25 March 20:31
Azerbaijan increases volume of cargo shipment to Turkmenistan in 2020 Transport 25 March 19:18
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage from Jabrayil's Mahmudlu village (VIDEO) Society 25 March 19:13
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of UAE Politics 25 March 19:00
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to VP of United Arab Emirates Politics 25 March 18:55
Turkish-Russian center for control over ceasefire in Karabakh created conditions for reaching mutually acceptable decisions - Foreign Ministry Politics 25 March 18:49
Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine Other News 25 March 18:43
Rouhani says Iran to return to JCPOA if '5+1' members to comply with their commitments Politics 25 March 17:17
Intellectuals appeal to UNESCO regarding Azerbaijani heritage in Armenia Politics 25 March 17:14
Brazil inflation rises to multi-year high in mid-March Other News 25 March 17:03
Uzbekneftegaz reveals volume of natural gas output at Ustyurt gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 25 March 16:57
Experts from Russia arrive in Azerbaijan to de-mine Karabakh lands (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 March 16:12
OIC Women Development Organization to address women’s issues Arab World 25 March 15:34
Azerbaijan confirms 1,429 more COVID-19 cases, 548 recoveries Society 25 March 15:31
Azerbaijan issues update on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 25 March 14:59
Turkey's 2M2021 revenues from grains, legumes export to Georgia up Turkey 25 March 14:58
Georgian Industrial Group to set up tractor manufacturing in Kazakhstan Business 25 March 14:57
IEA talks Kazakhstan's average compliance to OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 25 March 14:55
Kazakhstan's major gold producer applies best management practices Business 25 March 14:54
Azerbaijan's 2M2021 spending on car imports from Turkey down Turkey 25 March 14:54
Uzbekistan records 2M2021 growth in Turkish chemicals import's value Turkey 25 March 14:53
Azerbaijan's 2M2021 import of electrical goods from Turkey down in value Turkey 25 March 14:34
IEA revises up Azerbaijan’s oil output forecast in Q1 2021 Oil&Gas 25 March 13:51
IEA says Azerbaijan’s compliance with OPEC+ deal reaches 102% Oil&Gas 25 March 13:45
Germany extends liquidity aid for pandemic companies until year-end Europe 25 March 13:42
EU needs more vaccine production capacity Europe 25 March 13:41
Kazakhstan’s Nostrum gives update on extractable reserves of operated fields Oil&Gas 25 March 13:28
Germany's Merkel defends decision to procure vaccines via EU Europe 25 March 13:27
Dutch government formation talks stalled by COVID-19 Europe 25 March 13:26
Uzbekistan announces date of COVID-19 vaccine delivery from China Uzbekistan 25 March 13:23
Batch of Armenian munitions found by Azerbaijani police in Khojavend district Politics 25 March 13:18
Sulfur production down in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 25 March 13:14
Uzbekistan eyes bringing foreign trade to pre-crisis level Finance 25 March 13:13
Tourist guest house to be built for hikers between Georgia's Kobuleti, Shuakhevi cities Tourism 25 March 13:05
Turkish cement exports to Azerbaijan for 2M2021 down in value Turkey 25 March 12:28
Slight increase in prices recorded at Uzbek commodity exchange for Mar. 15-21 Uzbekistan 25 March 12:24
Turkey's 2M2021 steel export to Turkmenistan shrinks in value terms Turkey 25 March 12:05
Kazakhstan sees decrease in revenues from transportation via pipelines Oil&Gas 25 March 11:59
Kazakhstan-Iran mutual trade down Business 25 March 11:54
Expert talks online security in Azerbaijan's e-commerce sector Economy 25 March 11:25
Prices for Azerbaijani oil rebound Finance 25 March 11:12
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage from Zangilan's Ichari Mushlan village (VIDEO) Politics 25 March 11:12
Equinor reveals payments to SOCAR in 2020 Oil&Gas 25 March 11:10
India grabs new oil supply to cut Mideast reliance as Opec+ keeps a check Other News 25 March 11:09
Will Conclude Teesta Agreement As Early As Possible: Foreign Secretary Other News 25 March 11:07
Top American Senator Seeks To Boost India-US Cooperation Other News 25 March 11:06
All news