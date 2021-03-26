Happy that my first foreign visit after Covid hit will be to Bangladesh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be embarking on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, said he is happy that his first foreign visit after the onset of the pandemic is to the neighbouring country with which India shares "deep cultural ties".

Ahead of his two-day visit that commences on Friday, Modi said: "I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties."

On his first day in the neighbouring country, Modi will participate in the National Day celebrations, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Bangabandhu was one of the tallest leaders of the last Century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions. I look forward to visiting Bangabandhu’s Samadhi in Tungipara to pay my respects to his memory," said the Indian PM.

Modi will then offer prayers at the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali Temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition.

"I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri SriHarichandra Thakur ji disseminated his pious message," he said.

The Indian PM will have "substantive discussions" with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, following a "very productive" virtual meeting in December last year.

"I also look forward to my meeting with His Excellency President Abdul Hamid, and to interactions with other Bangladeshi dignitaries," said he.

"My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh’s remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership, but also to commit India’s abiding support for these achievements. I will also express India’s support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against COVID-19," the PM stated.

Modi will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26-27 at the invitation of PM Sheikh Hasina.