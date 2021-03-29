Death toll from building collapse in Egypt rises to 25

The death toll from the collapse of a 10-storey building in Egypt's capital Cairo rose to 25, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of wounded has increased to 25 and the rescue team managed to find six people alive, it added.

Search for the missing victims is still undergoing and might take days, as it is very difficult to take the bodies from under the pillar, an official security source said.

The accident took place in Gesr El-Suez district on Saturday.

Four illegal floors were added to the building, the source added on conditions of anonymity.

An engineering committee has been formed to inspect the adjacent buildings for the safety of residents.