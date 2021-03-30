Apple supplier Foxconn's fourth-quarter profit slips, lags view

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, posted on Tuesday a lower fourth-quarter profit that lagged expectations despite strong iPhone 12 sales and pandemic-led demand for telecommuting devices, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The Taiwanese firm, which counts technology giants such as Apple Inc among its major clients, booked October-December net profit of T$45.97 billion ($1.61 billion).

That represented a 4% fall from a year earlier, according to a company statement, and compared with the T$50.89 billion average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, Foxconn’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 15% on the year.

The company had previously forecast fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of a decline of 3% and gain of 3% from a year earlier.