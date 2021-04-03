Taiwan train crash leaves 51 dead, 186 injured

The number of those injured in the deadly train crash in Taiwan on Friday has risen to 186, while the death toll has reached 51, Trend reports citing TASS.

It was reported earlier that 146 people had been injured in the crash. Among the dead are a French citizen and two Americans. Four bodies have not yet been identified, according to the authorities. Australian, Chinese and Japanese citizens are among those injured. Over 40 people are being treated in hospitals.

The eight-car Taroko Express is one of the most cutting-edge high-speed trains capable of traveling at a speed of 130 kilometers per hour. It derailed as it was exiting a tunnel in Hualien County. The train was heading to Taitung County, on the southeastern coast from the northern city of New Taipei along the mountainous eastern coast of the island, a popular tourist destination renowned for its oceanside panoramas. According to the verified data, there were 488 passengers and four rail staff aboard the train.

According to the preliminary data, the derailment was caused by an unsecured service vehicle which slipped from a nearby slope and hit the moving train. As a result, the second and the third cars went off the rails while the others were crushed upon slamming into the walls of the tunnel. The driver of the crane truck was detained, but later released on bail, according to latest reports.

Taiwan’s head Tsai Ing-wen arrived in Hualien County on Saturday to visit the injured people in hospitals. The authorities are considering compensations to the families of those killed, which might amount to 5.3 million Taiwan dollars ($185,000).