India surpasses US to become fastest Covid-19 vaccine administering country

India has surpassed the US to become the fastest COVID-19 vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses,the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.70 crore.

Cumulatively, 8,70,77,474 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,32,130 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 89,63,724 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,94,913 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,36,629 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the 1st dose, 43,12,826 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides,3,53,75,953and 10,00,787 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose respectively while 2,18,60,709 and 4,31,933 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 were given the 1st and 2nd dose respectively.

More than 33 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-81 of the vaccination drive (6th April), 33,37,601 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 30,08,087 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 41,396 sessions for 1st dose and 3,29,514 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.