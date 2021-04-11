Indonesia's 6.1-magnitude quake leaves 8 deaths

Eight people were killed and 39 injured as the 6.1-magnitude quake struck off Indonesia's western province of East Java a day earlier, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The agency's spokesman Raditya Jati said 1,189 houses were destroyed in several districts including Lumajang, Malang, Blitar, Jember, Trenggalek and Blitar.

Hundreds of such public buildings as health centers, education facilities, places of worship and office buildings were also damaged, the spokesman said.

Shelters for the evacuees and logistics facilities have been established.

Food including rice, fast food and noodles as well as blankets and tarpaulins have been distributed by the provincial administration.

The 6.1-magnitude quake hit at 2 p.m. Jakarta time (0700 GMT) on Saturday with the epicenter at 96 km south of Kepanjen town of Malang district and the depth at 80 km under the seabed, according to the agency.