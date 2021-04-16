Sputnik V covid vaccine deliveries to India to begin this month

The first batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be delivered to India this month, the TASS news agency reported, citing Indian Ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma.

"What we heard from companies is that by (the end of) this month, the first shipment will take place and the production will be (launched) there in May and slowly increase," Bala Venkatesh told reporters.

Venkatesh said that the volume of vaccine production in India will be gradually increasing and may exceed 50 million doses per month.

Sputnik will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus. India on Monday granted permission for the restricted emergency use of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Currently, two vaccines -- Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII) -- are being used for inoculation in India.