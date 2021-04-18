India's sports minister tests positive for COVID-19

India's federal junior sports minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Rijiju took to social media announcing he has contracted the virus.

The minister has requested all those who have come in contact with him in recent days to get themselves tested.

"After getting repeated test for COVID-19, today my report has come out positive. I'm taking the advice of the doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine," the minister said.

On Friday India's federal environment, forest and climate change minister Prakash Javdekar also tested positive for COVID-19.