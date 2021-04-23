Army to convert Base hospital into 1000-bed Covid facility

The Army has decided to expand its exclusive Covid facility in Delhi Cantonment to 1,000 beds from its present 350-bed capacity now. The facility is likely to be activated within a week, the Army said.

Army PRO Col. Aman Anand said that the hospital is in the process of expanding its oxygen capacity, and 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany for the purpose. These plants will be deployed in static and provide oxygen to patients. Anand said “a large number of oxygen concentrators are also under process.