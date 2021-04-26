IAF brings oxygen containers from Singapore, Navy on standby

With the Covid-19 situation across the country worsening, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a review meeting with the armed forces, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and senior officials of the ministry on Saturday and “directed them to extend all possible assistance to the civil administration”.

The meeting — Singh’s second this week — took place even as the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been roped in to transport necessary medical equipment across the country and bringing oxygen containers from Singapore. The Navy has been kept on standby, and the other forces are creating new facilities in different districts for Covid-19 patients, the ministry stated.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said that Singh reviewed efforts of the ministry and the three forces in combatting the crisis. He “directed the armed forces and various other establishments of the Ministry of Defence to extend all possible assistance to the civilian administration to tide over the present situation”, the statement said.